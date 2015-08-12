Walk Wing Starts Indiegogo Camping to Introduce a New Way of Moving Around

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --Walk Wing will allow users the freedom to cruise the city with wings on their feet. This new product will take users on different adventure rides and help them reach their destinations quickly and easily. The manufacturer claims that this revolutionary product can be used to enjoy cruising around regardless of the location. Walk Wing can be fun to use while hanging out with the friends or on a date. Also, it can be used while taking a stroll or exercising.



Using Walk Wing is easy and hassle-free. Instead of carrying extra luggage, users can put on their Walk Wing while moving out of the home. Just with one flick of the switch, it is possible to make the wheels move from top to bottom. While enjoying the fun of skating, users can shift back to the walking mode any time they want.



Some of the most important benefits of Walk Wing are



- Walk Wing can be used to reach any destination provided there is a road.

- Easy to put on and take off while wearing a shoe.

- Works on all types of shoes other than the hills.

- Balanced and stable riding experience with four wheels keeping the feet closer to the floor.



The company (also named Walk Wing) has collaborated with an experienced automotive design company and a shoe design company to create Walk Wing. Available in black and white colors, Walk Wing also offers different types of wheel caps for the style-conscious users. The product package also comes with a Walk Wing bag that helps users carry their Walk Wing. This bag also has separate storage space for different belongings.



An Indiegogo campaign has been launched recently to raise $100,000 for the completion of this project. Proceeds from Kickstarter will be spent to cover different expenses leading to the market launch of Walk Wing.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://igg.me/at/walkwing



The website of Walk Wing is http://www.walkwing.com/



About Walk Wing

Walk Wing has created a new product that will increase the pleasure of transportation and provides enjoyment to the users. This new product will take users on different adventure rides and help them reach their destinations quickly and easily. The manufacturer claims that this revolutionary product can be used to enjoy cruising around regardless of the location.