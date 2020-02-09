Walking Through India's Forts and Palaces: A Royal Legacy

Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2020 --India's eternal history is brimming with myriad tales of battles, triumph and vigour. The magnificent secular edifices, invincible forts, palaces and mansions narrate countless stories of courage, romance, chivalry and tragedies that befell the region. Built during the medieval period, these formidable forts were constructed to protect the territory from attacks. These living legends have been witness to the rise and fall of many fortunes and kingdoms; today they stand testimony to the bygone era of decadence, elegance and royalty.



Most of India is dotted with grand forts and opulent palaces especially in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. With the advent of the British Raj, there was a need for security against local kings as well as European nations, leading to the construction of forts such as the Mumbai Fort, Fort William in Kolkata and Fort St. George in Chennai. The Agra Fort and the Red Fort in Delhi have been recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage sites amongst others.



The Rajput rulers in Rajasthan were prolific builders who left behind a legacy of some of the most imposing and awe-inspiring constructions which were the formal seat of these gallant warriors. Enduring the harsh environs, the desert winds and the scorching sun these forts have stood unshakable against many sieges. Retaining the splendour and their old charm, they are open to the public as a presentation of the rich heritage and splendid architectural prowess.



Many of these stately palaces have been converted to heritage hotels for guests to experience the enchantment and grandeur of India's imperial past.



Amongst the most prominent ones to visit are, the Red Fort, Agra Fort, Amber Fort, the Lake Palace, Kumbhalgarh Fort, the Jaisalmer Fort and the mighty Mehrangarh fort at Jodhpur.



Amongst the most prominent ones to visit are, the Red Fort, Agra Fort, Amber Fort, the Lake Palace, Kumbhalgarh Fort, the Jaisalmer Fort and the mighty Mehrangarh fort at Jodhpur. This tour will take you on a mesmerizing journey through the magnificent Indian heritage.



The tour begins in the capital city of Delhi, a vast urban sprawl of contrasts and paradoxes, a harmonious blend of the past and the present. Explore the first of many forts on this tour - the colossal sandstone Red Fort is an excellent example of the artistic brilliance of the Mughal reign. Inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, this magnificent red citadel was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century AD.



Drive to Agra to witness the pristine white marble monument Taj Mahal, a stunning example of the perfect interplay of art and architecture, an extraordinary sight that is sure to leave one spell-bounded.



Walk through the Buland Darwaza (Gate of Victory) of the walled deserted city of Fatehpur Sikri and experience the magic of Mughal architecture at its best



Next in line is Jaipur that is blessed with a wealth of architectural wonders, especially the pink, delicately honeycombed sandstone windows of the Palace of the Winds, the Observatory and the Maharaja's City Palace.



The Amber Fort, an apt example of Rajput architecture, is stunningly situated on a hilltop overlooking Maota Lake. A blend of Hindu, Rajput and Mughal architectural styles, intricate marble, glass, metal and wood carvings adorn the fort. One of the most spectacular buildings contained in the fort is the Sheesh Mahal (Hall of Mirrors). With its walls completely covered with tiny mirrors, it becomes a dazzling fantasy with the light of a single match.



Visiting the town Bundi, the sojourn continues to witness the magical and mighty Chittorgarh Fort. The pride and glory of Rajasthan, Chittor echoes with tales of romance and valour unique to the Rajput tradition. This resplendent hill fort in Rajasthan covers an area of 700 acres and extends up to 3 kilometres in length. Chittorgarh Fort is perched atop a hillock. This is a ruined citadel, where the royal past lives in its myths, legends, imposing forts, graceful palaces and spectacular cenotaphs. Entrance to this massive hill fort is through seven large gates, and each of these gates has been built as massive stone structures with protective ramparts for defence.



The guests can choose to stay at the opulent and ultra-luxurious Lake Palace hotel in the charming city of Udaipur, with spell-binding views of the azure Lake Pichola before proceeding to visit the grand Kumbhalgarh Fort.



The beauty of Udaipur is as defiant against the arid roughness of the rest of Rajasthan as its warmongering past. Be sure to visit the massive City Palace overlooking the Lake Pichola, a glittering example of Rajput architecture and Mughal-style decorative techniques. Behind the strong walls of the palace, dark, steep and narrow staircases connect a maze of royal chambers and courtyards. Dazzling, intricate miniatures, antiques and paintings are on display everywhere. A noteworthy sight is that of gorgeous mosaics of peacocks in More Mahal and a yard full of shady trees on the terrace of Amar Vilas.



Like a gigantic snake, the magnificent ramparts of the Kumbhalgarh fort wind along the rugged contours of the Aravali hills for 36 km, making it the second-largest wall in the world after the Great Wall of China. It was built by Rana Kumbha, one of the greatest kings of Mewar to defend his kingdom.



