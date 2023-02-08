Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, takes pride in all of the different walkway covers that they have put together for their clients. Every walkway cover is unique based on the climate involved, distance, topography of the property, as well as the client demands. Their team designs, engineers, and fabricates every material to guarantee topmost satisfaction levels for material only customers, architects and contractors.



Many people will look at walkway covers on a property design and ask why they are included. It adds cost to a project, it is just another thing that will need maintenance, and it only is useful for a limited set of circumstances regarding weather issues. While in a narrow view these are correct, walkway covers do much more than these things.



While it does add cost to a project, the cost is negligible compared to the full project scope. And, walkway covers are extensions of the building itself. When you work with MASA Architectural Canopies we utilize aluminum for our walkway covers and other canopies so the maintenance aspect of these structures is minimal.



Walkway covers do provide protection from the weather, be it intense sunlight, rain, or snow. But, an intangible aspect that is hard to quantify, is the impression that is given by the inclusion of walkway covers to those who utilize them. Users appreciate them because it is something extra that didn't have to be done but was done to increase satisfaction. Many times it's the little things like a walkway cover that can have a big impact.



Lighting can be added to walkway covers to provide an easier time for users to get around, such as at a hotel or hospital. In colder climates where there is ice and snow, having a walkway cover over the sidewalks and other paths can present benefits for maintenance personnel as well as those who regularly use those paths. In some cases, clients may also want to position benches along a longer covered walkway, providing a place for rest out of the elements for those who may need it.



