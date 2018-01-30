Wall Decor & More Interiors Partners with BizIQ

Prairieville, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Wall Decor & More Interiors, a longtime local interior design company specializing in window treatments, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with a wide range of North American small businesses.



By working with BizIQ, Wall Decor & More Interiors hopes to expand its existing client base and build on its reputation with help from a bolstered internet presence. BizIQ works with other clients like the interior designers in Baton Rouge, LA and brings substantial experience to the partnership.



As the new partnership takes shape, BizIQ's primary focus will be on developing and launching a new website that provides current and prospective customers of Wall Decor & More Interiors with a comprehensive look at the company's product and service offerings. The interior designers in Baton Rouge, LA have more than 20 years of experience in the design of custom window treatments, shades, shutters, bedding and more.



A chief element of BizIQ's work with clients like Wall Decor & More Interiors is the use of search engine optimization (SEO) in attracting web traffic to client sites. SEO allows for greater visibility in local Google searches. The marketing firm also has trained copywriters who produce all content for its clients' websites, including blog content, press releases and other materials.



"We're very excited to begin working with BizIQ to revamp our web presence and put a greater emphasis on our digital marketing efforts," said Alexis Townsend, owner of Wall Decor & More Interiors. "Our company is committed to providing the very best in products and services to our customers, and having a great new website is going to be a big part of our approach going forward."



About Wall Decor & More

Wall Decor & More Interiors was founded in 1996 and provides residents of Prairieville and the greater Baton Rouge area with high-quality interior design packages. The company specializes in window treatments and coverings and works with customers on an individual basis to identify and create custom options that meet their needs. An authorized Hunter Douglas retailer, Wall Decor & More Interiors is also a member of the Capital Region Builders Association and the Louisiana Home Builders Association. For more information, please visit https://walldecorandmore.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.