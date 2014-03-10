Wallaby Offers Valuable Tips on Video Making with Series of Tutorials

Lehi, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2014 --Wallaby, a web marketing and design firm that helps businesses expand their presence online, has launched a new tutorial series focused on professional video production.



The series provides viewers with a variety of useful video making techniques, allowing anyone to produce professional quality videos easily and affordably from their home, office or on the road. Wallaby’s tutorials cover topics like creating a white background for more professional shoots, writing video scripts and reading off a teleprompter.



“This new video series is an absolute must-watch for any businesses or organizations that are serious about making quality online videos to expand their reach,” said Nate Woodbury, owner of Wallaby. “Our helpful and easy-to-understand tutorials provide viewers with information on everything they need to know to create outstanding, high-quality videos using affordable equipment and proven techniques.”



In the first tutorial, “How to Get a White Background,” Woodbury demonstrates how to easily make a professional video with the perfect white background. It starts with finding a good backdrop, ideally paper, and then setting up the right type of lighting to illuminate both the background and the speaker. The tutorial then covers how to conduct filming for the best possible quality, even if an iPhone or mobile device is all that’s available.



In another tutorial, Woodbury provides a useful guide for “How to Write a Video Script,” outlining the three main sections of a good script. He explains the value of creating a script that encourages viewers to take action, while positioning the subject as an expert, gaining magnetic traffic and building significant email lists.



In “How to Use a Teleprompter,” Woodbury provides helpful tips for reading a script naturally — and ideally without viewers knowing the speaker is reading anything at all. The tutorial offers tips for practicing arm movements, facial expressions and body language, as well as finding the right speed that doesn’t make the presentation sound scripted.



Online videos are incredibly useful in the world of digital marketing, as they help drive traffic to a business’s website and better engage social media followers. Well-produced videos can position a brand as a thought leader in its field, while providing the opportunity to connect with viewers more directly.



“We have the tools and experience to help our clients succeed in their online marketing efforts,” said Woodbury. “Our goal is to share our expertise with as many businesses and organizations as possible, helping them get the most out of their marketing campaigns.”



Wallaby specializes in helping businesses maximize their online presence, offering guidance on topics like website design, ecommerce, online video making, outsourcing and more. To learn more about the firm and the solutions it provides, visit http://www.gowallaby.com.