Wallace Flynn Announces Its New Highest Weight Capacity SleepLab™ Adjustable Bed

High Point, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2019 --Wallace Flynn, a leading innovator in adjustable beds, announces the upgrade of its popular SleepLab 600X Adjustable Bed to meet new heavy weight capacity requests. The new model is the SLEEPLAB™ 900X and has a rated capacity of 900 lbs.



"The SleepLab™ 900X adjustable electric bed is the strongest SleepLab bed to date."Wallace Flynn, Inc.'s SLEEPLAB™ 900X adjustable electric bed provides exceptional comfort, flexibility, durability, and value for sleep labs and hospitals throughout the U.S. The bed and accompanying mattress are now rated for 900-pound capacity and both are covered by the manufacturer's warranty.



Equipped with an unprecedented lifetime warranty on cold-rolled steel frames, their SleepLab 900X beds also feature unprecedented six-leg support, and heavy-duty motors ensuring many years of use; robust rolling casters with locking capability and quick-change components using plug-in connected printed circuit boards instead of wire nuts. The SLEEPLAB™ 900X Adjustable Bed is already in use at prestigious hospitals and sleep centers and is an industry leader.



The SLEEPLAB™ 900X adjustable electric bed is their best-selling SleepLab bed. This new, 900 lb. capacity adjustable model provides affordable weight management in a comfortable, durable, adjustable bed. Wallace Flynn has exclusive distribution of this product and offers mattresses, adjustable electric beds, and parts specifically designed for sleep lab, hospital and consumer needs. All SLEEPLAB™ 900X beds include heavy-duty Prottex nylon mattresses as a standard feature, which are designed for use in sleep labs across the country. Quantity discounts are offered on all of their products.



SleepLab mattresses have earned glowing reviews from physicians, sleep labs, patients, and staff professionals, and have set the standard for the industry to follow.



Some of their clients include: Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, Emory University Sleep Center, Novant Health, Provehotel, S.A., Mivasa Worldwide, Inc., Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, VA Medical Centers, Medical College of Georgia Health System, Houston Hospice and Palliative Care Systems, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Longbeach Medical Center Sleep Center, University of Alberta Hospital, Chelsea Community Hospital, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Cooley Commercial Interiors, Hotel Bel-Air of Los Angeles, Clarian Home Care, Bronx Park Rehab and Nursing, Craig General Hospital, Exceptional Children's Foundation, Floyd Memorial Hospital & Health Services, Fresenius Medical Care of LaJolla, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, St. John's Sleep Lab, Phoenix Sleep, LLC, WHC Sleeplab, and Wentworth-Douglas Hospital.



Wallace Flynn offers turnkey solutions for sleep lab, hospital, and consumer needs. Their professional line of beds and mattresses exceeds all expectations with a Ltd. Lifetime Service Policy. Shipments are made to almost anywhere in the contiguous 48 states via freight. Expeditated delivery is available in certain areas, please inquire.



Wallace Flynn accommodates special orders. Don't hesitate to ask, Wallace Flynn will customize orders to meet needs, including items from mattresses to bedding, pillows and supplies.



For more information, visit http://www.sleeplabbed.com or call 336-781-0504.



Wallace Flynn Inc is a mother-daughter company that stays true to its original precept—they make simple solutions for complex lives and impart joy where they can.



Additional info: http://wallaceflynn.com/about.html



