Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2012 --Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) traded in the range of $0.3310 and $0.86 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.85 and closed at $0.4699, down 41.99 percent from its previous close of $0.81. Santo Mining Corporation recorded the volume of 5.503 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 645K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.33 and $11.00 during its past 52 weeks.



Santo Mining Corporation reported that it has received positive report about evidence of colonial smelter on Walter Claim. It has earlier also announced the favorable preliminary report about the claim.



Find out if SANP could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SANP



OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OTC:ONCS) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.2940, up 13.08 percent from its previous close of $0.26. The stock opened the session at $0.28 and touched its highest price point at $0.33. OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.2710. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 5.242 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 955K shares.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated is involved in the business of developing and marketing cancer therapies. The company is based out of San Diego in California.



Find out how being involved in a subject that touches everybody in this world could affect ONCS by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONCS



Advanced Cell Technology Inc. (OTC:ACTC) traded in the range of $0.77 and $0.0827 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.08 and closed at $0.0777, down 1.65 percent from its previous close of $0.08. Advanced Cell Technology recorded the volume of 11.558 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 6.233 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.06 and $0.20 during its past 52 weeks.



Advanced Cell Technology announced that it has received approval to treat additional Stargardt’s disease with higher RPE dosage. The decision is applicable to both European and US clinical trials.



Find out how this approval could benefit ACTC by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ACTC



Wal Mart Mexico (OTC:WMMVY) traded in the range of $29.15 and $30.14 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $29.15 and closed at $29.94, up 3.10 percent from its previous close of $29.04. Wal Mart Mexico recorded the volume of 193K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 77K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $23.39 and $34.70 during its past 52 weeks.



Wal Mart Mexico is a retail store chain outfit. The company is the subsidiary of Wal Mart Stores Inc.



Find out more about WMMVY by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=WMMVY



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009