New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is continuing to gain momentum in mid-day trading today. The stock is up 14.74% to $0.362 in trading currently on volume of 36.45 million, which is above the daily average volume of 35.44 million.



TAGG hit an intra-day high of $0.41 today and has now gained more than 187% in the last three trading sessions. TAGG is now trading close to its all time high of $0.48. TAGG is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which is a bullish signal. The bullish trend is further confirmed by the stock’s MACD chart. The technical indicators for TAGG point to further gains. The stock could face resistance at around $0.48.



Titan Iron Ore Corp. (OTC:TFER) is sinking in mid-day trading today. At last check, TFER was trading 19.29% lower at $0.581 on volume of 1.92 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 1.55 million.



The sharp drop in TFER in trading today on above average volume suggests that the market sentiment has turned bearish on the stock. TFER hit an intra-day low of $0.55 earlier in the day. TFER has fallen sharply after facing stiff resistance at around $1.10. The stock has fallen below its 200-day moving average, which is a bearish signal. The MACD histogram further confirms that a bearish trend could be underway. TFER could find support at around $0.50. If the stock falls below this level then the next support level is at $0.35.



Santo Mining Corp. (OTC:SANP) is rebounding in mid-day trading today. At last check, SANP was trading 1.68% higher at $0.910 on volume of 713,105. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.95 today. Despite the gains, SANP has fallen more than 8% in the last three trading sessions.



SANP has faced stiff resistance at around $1. If the stock breaks through this level then there could be some significant upside potential. The stock’s MACD is giving bullish signals and this suggests that the stock is likely to gain upward momentum in the next few trading sessions.



Graphite Corp. (PINK:GRPH) is continuing to rebound in mid-day trading today after falling sharply last Thursday. GRPH is currently trading 4.19% higher at $0.896 on above average volume of 1.02 million.



The sharp rise in trading today on above average volume indicates that the market sentiment has turned bullish on the stock. A strong bullish trend will be established once the stock’s MACD crosses the signal line. The MACD histogram indicates that the stock is likely to see upward momentum in the next few trading sessions.



About WallStreetReport.net

Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



