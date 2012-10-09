New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --Pacwest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 29.67% higher at $0.194 on volume of 71.64 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 180. PWEI hit an intra-day high of $0.22.



PWEI is a development stage company engaged in the acquisition and management of industrial, commercial, land and residential real estate assets.



Find out more about PWEI by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PWEI



Nestle S.A. (PINK:NSRGY) is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, NSRGY was trading 0.03% lower at $65.01 on volume of 118,010, which is well below the daily average volume of 415,533. NSRGY hit a 52-week high of $65.50 in trading today. The stock’s intra-day low in trading today is $65.



NSRGY focuses on the nutrition, health and wellness sectors. The company is based in Switzerland.



Find out if NSRGY can bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Romarco Minerals Inc. (PINK:RTRAF) is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, RTRAF was trading 7.14% lower on volume of 686,567, which is well above the daily average volume of 516,808. RTRAF fell to an intra-day low of $1.02.



RTRAF is an exploration stage company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the U.S.



Find out where RTRAF could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Advanced Cell Technology Inc. (OTC:ACTC) is down in mid-day trading today. At last check, ACTC was trading 1.14% lower at $0.0781 on volume of 6.59 million, which is below the daily average volume of 7.39 million. ACTC fell to an intra-day low of $0.0781 in trading today.



ACTC is engaged in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine. The company is based in Santa Monica, California. ACTC today announced that it received approval to treat additional Stargardt’s Disease Patients with higher RPE dosage in both U.S. and European clinical trials. The company received the approval for the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), which is an independent group of medical experts monitoring ACTC’s ongoing clinical trials.



Find out more about ACTC by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ACTC



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009