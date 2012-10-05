Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) traded in the range of $0.08 and $0.179 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.11 and closed at $0.0812, down 7.20 percent from its previous close of $0.09. TagLikeMe recorded the volume of 186.725 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 3.516 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.28 during its past 52 weeks.



TagLikeMe is said to have received more than 200,000 unique visits to its website during the four weeks trial period. The trial included the introduction of new interface to the visitors.



Find out where TAGG could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Pristine Solutions Inc. (PINK:PRTN) traded in the range of $0.014 and $0.025 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.02 and closed at $0.014, down 36.36 percent from its previous close of $0.02. Pristine Solutions recorded the volume of 30.873 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 17.735 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.02 and $0.53 during its past 52 weeks.



Pristine Solutions is a development stage company and is mainly operational in Jamaica. The company was formed in 2009 and is headquartered in Trelawny in Jamaica.



Find out if PRTN can bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



Pazoo Inc. (OTC:PZOO) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.21, down 18 percent from its previous close of $0.25. The stock opened the session at $0.27 and touched its highest price point at $0.28. Pazoo stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.18. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 3.102 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 187K shares.



Pazoo Inc. announced the acquisition of DMC Athletics & Rehabilitation Inc. DMC runs personal training wellness centers and physical therapy centers. Pazoo is a development stage company and is based out of Cedar Knolls in New Jersey.



Find out how this announcement could affect PZOO by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PZOO



Tesco Plc (PINK:TSCDY) stock closed its latest trading session at $15.55, down 1.89 percent from its previous close of $15.85. The stock opened the session at $15.64 and touched its lowest price point at $15.41. Tesco stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $15.64. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 220K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 216K shares.



Tesco reported decline in its profits for the first half of the year. The company earned $2.7 billion in pre-tax profit for the period. However, its sales grew 1.4 percent.



Find out more about TSCDY by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TSCDY



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009