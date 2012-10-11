New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.13, down 16 percent from its previous close of $0.15. The stock opened the session at $0.15 and touched its lowest price point at $0.12. TagLikeMe stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.15. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 29.144 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 8.674 million shares.



TagLikeMe offers cloud based software application services. The company is based out of Dallas in Texas and it was formed in 2004. TagLikeMe also provides internet services.



Southridge Enterprises Inc. (PINK:SRGE) traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.01 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.01 and closed at $0.0076, up 26.67 percent from its previous close. Southridge Enterprises recorded the volume of 34.984 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 47.96 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.01 during its past 52 weeks.



Southridge Enterprises is involved in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing gold and silver mines. The company is mainly operational in Mexico. Southridge Enterprises is based out of Dallas in Texas.



Deutsche Telekom AG (PINK:DTEGY) stock closed its latest trading session at $11.93, up 0.25 percent from its previous close of $11.90. The stock opened the session at $11.98 and touched its highest price point at $11.99. Deutsche Telekom stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $11.85. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 235K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 310K shares.



Deutsche Telekom is an integrated telecommunication company and is based out of Bonn in Germany. It has recently proposed the merger of its T-Mobile US division with Metro PCS to boost its market share.



Tesco PLC (PINK:TSCDY) traded in the range of $15.15 and $15.29 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $15.15 and closed at $15.21, up 0.53 percent from its previous close of $15.13. Tesco recorded the volume of 2.205 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 271K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $13.77 and $20.10 during its past 52 weeks.



Tesco PLC is a retailing company. The company carries out its business internationally in various countries including the UK, Hungary and China. The company also deals in banking services through its subsidiaries.



