New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 11.57% higher at $0.206 on volume of 17.65 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 27.84 million. The stock has gained 61% in the last three trading sessions.



TAGG recently began development of the mobile Windows Surface 8 Tablet App of its social search and sharing platform TagLikeMe.com. CEO Richard Elliot-Square said that the company will embrace the Windows 8 platform and make use of its features and this could be a significant market for the company’s evolving app.



Find out when could be a good moment to trade TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Titan Iron Ore Corp. (OTC:TFER) is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, TFER was trading 6.95% higher at $1 on volume of 3.25 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 749,162. The stock has gained more than 53% in the last three trading sessions. TFER hit an intra-day high of $1.06 in trading today.



TFER recently signed an agreement with an accredited investor to secure equity line financing of up to $10 million. The company also received funding from convertible debentures.



Find out if TFER could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TFER



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 15.92% higher at $0.597 on volume of 1.18 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 7.12 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.60 in trading today. PWEI has gained more than 46% in the last three trading sessions.



PWEI this week provided further details relating to the recently announced dividend to shareholders of its common stock. PWEI said that the record date for the dividend has been set at October 18, 2012. The dividend, though, does not become effective until such time as approved by FINRA.



Find out where PWEI could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PWEI



Poseidon Concepts Corp. (PINK:POOSF) is gaining in mid-day trading today. At last check, POOSF was trading 3.91% higher at $15.25 on volume of 138,066, which is above the daily average volume of 47,504. The stock hit an intra-day high of $15.31 in trading today.



POOSF is engaged in renting fracturing fluid handling tanks, which are mainly used in well completion operations in the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada and the U.S.



Find out if POOSF could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=POOSF



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009