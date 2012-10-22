New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2012 --Titan Iron Ore Corp. (OTC:TFER) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, TFER was trading 45.38% higher at $0.945 on volume of 5 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume 162,365.



TFER last week announced that it obtained equity line financing of up to $10 million. The company also announced the receipt of funding from convertible debentures.



Find out how this announcement could benefit TFER by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TFER



TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 13.24% higher at $0.143 on volume of 10.08 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 25.16 million.



TAGG last week announced that it began development of the mobile Windows 8 Surface Tablet App of its social search and sharing platform TagLikeMe.com. The company expects to launch the Windows 8 Surface Tablet App in the current quarter.



Find out if TAGG could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Fuse Science Inc. (PINK:DROP) is soaring in mid-day trading today. At last check, DROP was trading 16.27% higher at $0.171 on volume of 7.04 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 823,542. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.20 in trading today.



DROP today provided further details on its most recent results. CEO Brian Tuffin said that the scientific results indicate that DROP possesses capabilities to deliver more than 80% of all molecular structure with its proprietary technology through epidermis to the blood stream.



Find out more about DROP by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=DROP



Santo Mining Corp. (OTC:SANP) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in trading today. At last check, SANP was trading 9.09% higher at $1.08 on volume of 802,909, which is below the daily average volume of 1.34 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $1.10 in trading today.



SANP announced that it is currently negotiating an LOI with Gexplo for additional precious and base metal claims in the Dominican Republic.



Find out where SANP could be heading after this announcement by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SANP



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009