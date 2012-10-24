New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.185, up 18.21 percent from its previous close of $0.16. The stock opened the session at $0.16 and touched its highest price point at $0.1979. TagLikeMe stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.1580. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 53.46 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 12.111 million shares.



TagLikeMe announced that it has started the development process for its app version for Windows 8 Surface tablets. The company also recently added Facebook access to its new site.



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) stock closed its latest trading session at $64.39, down 2.22 percent from its previous close of $65.85. The stock opened the session at $64.62 and touched its highest price point at $64.69. Nestle stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $64.22. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 305k shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 520k shares.



Nestle is in the business of offering health, wellness and nutritional products. The company has many popular brands such as Perrier, Butterfinger and Carnation in its portfolio.



Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.78, up 14.71 percent from its previous close of $0.68. The stock opened the session at $0.71 and touched its highest price point at $0.79. Santo Mining stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.69. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.861 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 1.47 million shares.



Santo Mining is involved in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company is based out of Santo Domingo and was formed in 2009.



HyperSolar Inc. (PINK:HYSR) traded in the range of $0.017 and $0.028 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.02 and closed at $0.0191, up 19.37 percent from its previous close of $0.02. HyperSolar recorded the volume of 13.154 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 247k shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.11 during its past 52 weeks.



HyperSolar filed patent application for its new technology. The application has been filed jointly with the University of California, Santa Barbara. The new technology will help to reduce the cost of fuel cells.



