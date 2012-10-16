Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2012 --Softbank Corp. (PINK:SFTBY) traded in the range of $15.55 and $16.05 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $15.55 and closed at $15.82, up 7.43 percent from its previous close of $14.73. Softbank recorded the volume of 624k shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 109 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $13.41 and $21.27 during its past 52 weeks.



Softbank agreed to buy Sprint Nextel Corporation for $20.1 billion. The consideration consists of $12.1 billion in existing shares and $8 billion in new shares.



What could happen now that Softbank Corp. bought Sprint Nextel Corporation? Find out by reading the free trend analysis report on SFTBY here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SFTBY



Tesco PLC (PINK:TSCDY) stock closed its latest trading session at $15.05, down 0.13 percent from its previous close of $15.07. The stock opened the session at $14.83 and touched its highest price point at $15.06. Tesco stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $14.83. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 882k shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 353k shares.



Tesco PLC is a retailing company. The company carries out its business internationally in various countries including the UK, Hungary and China. The company also deals in banking services through its subsidiaries.



Find out if TSCDY could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TSCDY



Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.76, up 8.10 percent from its previous close of $0.70. The stock opened the session at $0.69 and touched its highest price point at $0.777. Santo Mining stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.685. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.437 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 1.10 million shares.



Santo Mining Corporation reported that it has deployed a modular field office near Pueblo Viejo. The yard is located close to Maimon in Dominican Republic.



Find out if SANP could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SANP



Maxwell Resources Inc. (OTC:MAXE) traded in the range of $1.35 and $1.59 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.57 and closed at $1.55, up 1.31 percent from its previous close of $1.53. Maxwell Resources recorded the volume of 768k shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 59k shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.33 and $1.54 during its past 52 weeks.



Maxwell Resources reported that Roy Pillmore, a coal geologist has joined the company. Mr. Pillmore has joined the company as a consulting geologist. Maxwell Resources is a development stage company and is located out of Canada.



Find out where MAXE could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MAXE



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009