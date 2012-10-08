Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.11, up 34.98 percent from its previous close of $0.08. The stock opened the session at $0.09 and touched its highest price point at $0.13. TagLikeMe stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.09. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 64.774 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 6.335 million shares.



TagLikeMe reported that it will be releasing its apps on three major mobile platforms by the end of 2012. These platforms are iOS, Android and Windows 8. The company expects its app to reach 1.6 billion users globally.



Find out how this partnership could benefit to TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (PINK:LQMT) traded in the range of $0.17 and $0.19 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.17 and closed at $0.18, up 7.60 percent from its previous close of $0.17. Liquidmetal Technologies recorded the volume of 2.331 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 1.115 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.12 and $0.63 during its past 52 weeks.



Liquidmetal Technologies reported engaging Liolios group for the purpose of leading strategic investor relations program. The company is involved in the business of developing amorphous alloys and composites.



Find out if LQMT could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=LQMT



SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. (PINK:STTFY) stock closed its latest trading session at $10.04. The stock has average daily trading volume of 67 shares. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings stock has traded in the range of $7.21 and $10.98 in the past 52 weeks and the company has market capitalization of $2.07 billion.



SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings is an investment holding company. It is involved in the business of providing wireless communications services. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings is mainly operational in Macau and Hong Kong. The company was formed in 1992 and it is based out of Kwun Tong in Hong Kong.



Find out more about STTFY by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=STTFY



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) traded in the range of $0.14 and $0.20 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.16 and closed at $0.19, up 12.92 percent from its previous close of $0.17. Applied DNA Sciences recorded the volume of 3.948 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 2.778 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.02 and $0.30 during its past 52 weeks.



Applied DNA Sciences is involved in the business of providing DNA based authentication and security solutions. The company is mainly operational in the United States and Europe.



Find out where APDN could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=APDN



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009