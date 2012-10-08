New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 24.82% higher at $0.137 on volume of 18.28 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 15.65 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.14.



TAGG owns and operates TagLikeMe.com, which is an Internet services platform that brings together the most commonly used functions of search and social media interaction in one destination. TAGG today announced that it introduced a new user trial campaign in order to drive more than five million unique views to TagLikeMe.com over a 30-day period.



Find out more about TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Tenguy World International Inc. (PINK:TGWI) is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, TGWI was trading 2.13% higher at $0.0480 on volume of 1.58 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 82,176. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.05.



TGWI is an oil drilling company based in the U.S. The company is engaged in projects located in Wyoming. Last week, TGWI announced that it is in final discussions regarding oil and gas properties located in Garvin County, Oklahoma.



Find out if TGWI could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TGWI



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (PINK:FIATY) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, FIATY was trading 4.04% lower at $5.60 on volume of 120,177, which is below the daily average volume of 125,103. The stock hit an intra-day low of $5.55.



FIATY is a manufacturer and seller of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems.



Find out where FIATY could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FIATY



Save The World Air Inc. (OTC:ZERO) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, ZERO was trading 8.91% higher at $1.10 on volume of 211,332, which is well below the daily average volume of 1.26 million. The stock touched an intra-day high of $1.15.



ZERO is a green technology company engaged in the designing, licensing and development of products to enhance energy efficiency of large-scale energy production and improve diesel engine performance reducing emissions. Last week, ZERO announced that it began multiple proposals and feasibility studies in the marketplace and is in talks with companies around the world who have shown interest in its AOT™ product.



Find out more about ZERO by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ZERO



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009