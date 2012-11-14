New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2012 --Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) recently reported on the acquisition of Nathaniel Gold Claims. The news highlights the company’s aggressive stance on acquiring new properties. However, the stock reacted negatively and lost 20.77 percent in its latest trading session. Santo Mining stock opened its session at $1.32 and closed at $1.03, down 20.77 percent from its previous close. During the session, the stock oscillated in the range of $0.92 and $1.44.



The company is involved in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. It is mainly operational in Dominican Republic and its stock shows neutral trend and may plummet down to $0.85 in the coming trading sessions.



Find out when could be the perfect moment to trade SANP by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: OTC:SANP), Trend Analysis Report" href="http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SANP">Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP), Trend Analysis Report



Global Clean Energy Inc. (PINK:GCEI) offers waste and energy management technology solutions. The company reported clinching Jatropha supply commitment and its stock reacted well to the news by climbing 5.25 percent to close at $0.08. Under this new deal, the company identified 32 locations for developing Jatropha. It is likely to make first plantation in the first quarter of 2013.



Global Clean Energy stock currently shows bullish trend and may go as high as $0.09 in the coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, it may also touch $0.10. Global Clean Energy stock traded in the range of $0.08 and $0.12 in the current trading session.



Find out if GCEI could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: Global Clean Energy (PINK:GCEI), Trend Analysis Report



Mimvi Inc. (PINK:MIMV) stock is in the bullish phase and it gained 15.41 percent in its latest trading session. The company traded in the range of $0.34 and $0.42 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.34 and closed at $0.41. It may go up to $0.46 level in the coming sessions and its next resistance level is at $0.66.



However, on the down side, it may slip to $0.37 level. Mimvi is engaged in the business of search related algorithms. It mainly serves social networking and mobile apps sectors.



Find out where MIMV could be headed by reading the free trend analysis report here: Mimvi Inc. (PINK:MIMV), Trend Analysis Report



IDGlobal Corp. (PINK:IDGC) offers loss prevention and anti-counterfeiting solutions. The company serves various industries including software, fashion and pharma. IDGlobal Corp. is based out of Canada and was formed in 2005. It deals in Track N Trace technologies. Its stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0029, down 47.27 percent from its previous close. It touched its highest price point at $0.01.



The stock is currently in the neutral mode and is likely to continue the downward trend as shown by its MACD chart. However, it is likely to turn mildly bullish in long term.



Find out if IDGC could bounce back in the very short term by getting the full and free trend analysis report here: IDGlobal Corp. (PINK:IDGC), Trend Analysis Report



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetScoop.net

347-905-5009