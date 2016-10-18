Vienna, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Think minimalistic utility meets high-tech design in a sleek, functional answer to the 21st-century wallet. Now welcome, Wallum. It's the newly-launched "simple wallet" soon to be on Kickstarter that's set to revolutionize the status quo credit card holder. Made with the adventurous and most stylish in mind, the card holder is the smart answer for those on the go. How so? It fits into any pocket with a "U" only as big as the cards it holds. Creating a fashionable approach to the lackluster credit card holder all too familiar, its new simplistic design begs the question, "Why didn't I think of that?".



Designed in Austria, and sandblasted and anodized for scratch resistance in Germany, the high-tech wallet is not only extremely light, it's said to be strong as steel. With an aircraft-grade aluminum core and a resistant fiberglass money clip the product will comfortably hold up to nine cards. Clicking cards into place with a lock feature that designers say cannot be compromised, the Wallum can hold cash as well. Stylish and simple, the lightweight card holder uses smooth curves to make a statement in either black or silver.



Maximilian Mueller, creator of the Wallum said of the Kickstarter launch, "We couldn't be happier to roll out this optimum answer to such a universal need. My extensive experience in the development of high-quality products makes my attention to design detail paramount. For instance, I've made sure that the look of the radius on the edges of this product answer to the notches on the interior that hold the cards securely locked into place. That coupled with a universally matte surface, and the manageable fiberglass clip makes the Wallum all about functionality and a testament to design potential."



