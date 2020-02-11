Walsh County Mutual Offers Premier Farm Insurance in Devils Lake and Fargo, North Dakota

Minto, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2020 --For those dreaming of turning their hobby farm into a full-blown cash crop, a farm insurance policy is an absolute necessity. Walsh County Mutual is an independent insurance agency pulling together top policy options to help protect one, one's farm, and one's harvesting dreams.



Farm insurance in Devils Lake and Fargo, North Dakota is a combination of multiple common liability and protection protections rolled into one comprehensive package. Pulling things in bits and pieces, it offers a fantastic opportunity to protect both one's home and one's business. To enjoy the policy to the fullest, one can always add more to it for an additional charge.



No two farms are alike. At Walsh County Mutual, the agents pull the right coverage that matches the needs of the individuals. The latest insurance available to the agency has proved to be a great help for farmers.



Depending on requirements and budget, one can opt for between dwelling coverage and farm liability coverage. The former protects the farmers' homes in the event of weather disasters like tornadoes, hail, lightning, or fire. It also protects them from theft, while farm liability coverage protects farmers from losing their farm in the event of liability claims like a bodily injury to another person, damage to another's property, medical expenses, and legal defense bills.



One can also count on Walsh County Mutual to help tailor a farm insurance policy to one's needs with additional protection. With decades of experience in the field, Walsh County Mutual has brought a great deal of risk management solutions, providing coverage necessary to protect all types and sizes of farms and ranches throughout North Dakota. From losses to homes, dwellings to farm property, Walsh County Mutual brings reliable coverage and peace of mind to clients.



