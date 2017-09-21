Walt's Place, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Patio Furnishings for a Cozy Outdoor Escape

Wiggins, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2017 --Walter Tienken is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WaltsPlaceOnline.com. The website offers a wide variety of patio furnishings for a cozy outdoor escape including western red cedar bird feeders and swing chairs, teak outdoor benches and tables, rattan sofas and ottomans, classic accent furniture, hammocks, and fire pits. Walter was inspired by the number of people looking to create their best outdoor living spaces by intermingling the comfort of the indoors with the refreshment of nature. Through his online store, Walter is excited to help customers find a variety of patio accents to reflect their mindset wherever they love to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.



There are many excellent patio accents featured within the merchandise of WaltsPlaceOnline.com. The website carries items including western red cedar garden accents such as durable Adirondack chairs and natural finish birdhouses; fire pits and accessories such as hammered copper fire bowls and valuable fireside tools; rattan furniture such as rattan deep seating sofas and rattan glass-top coffee tables; and more. In the future, Walter plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include an even greater selection of accents that will bring serenity and beauty to an outdoor space, such as pond design supplies and accessories for hobbyists and professionals alike. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Walter regarding each and every transaction made on WaltsPlaceOnline.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a quilted hammock that is ready for lazy Sunday afternoons or protect their deck while showing their team pride with sports team grill mats.



To complement the main website, Walter is also launching a blog located at http://www.FirePitReviewBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to outdoor living spaces in general such as adding the classic touch of teak patio furniture to create a serene space, enjoying conversations that last into the night with a rattan patio sofa, and having the convenience of a hammock for quality downtime. Walter hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying some peaceful time away from schedules and deadlines with quality outdoor accents.



About WaltsPlaceOnline.com

WaltsPlaceOnline.com – a division of Walt's Place, LLC – is a Dunn & Bradstreet verified company, owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Walter Tienken.



Walter Tienken

http://www.WaltsPlaceOnline.com