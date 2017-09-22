Want to Lose Weight Quickly? PSMF Diet Site Launched to Help

Fort Mill, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2017 --Delving deeply into a diet resource recognized by the medical field since the 1970s, PSMFDiet.com makes its way to a ready marketplace. A new go-to resource for those who want to lose weight fast with minimal exercise, the site highlights the Protein Sparing Modified Fasting Diet. A scientifically proven method, the weight loss program is centered around a diet rich in low-fat protein, vegetables, no carbs, and plenty of daily supplements. With personalized resources on tap, meal plans, support, inspiration, and tools like a PSMF Interactive Calculator, it appears, the only thing to lose is the weight.



Elizabeth S., the creator of the site said, "I know how it is to struggle with the mental and physical aspects of being overweight; you're vulnerable to many diet plans that promise overnight results. These other plans are often unsafe and unhealthy for your long-term well-being. Our website is here to help. Our mission will always be to provide readers with accurate information, tools, and resources that are needed to succeed with the Protein Sparing Modified Fast."



The PSMFDiet website also offers information on the history of the diet, case studies, a community forum, and a Quick Start Guide.



For more information visit https://www.PsmfDiet.com.



About PSMFDiet.com

PSMFDiet.com is a website dedicated to helping visitors navigate successfully through the Protein Sparing Modified Fasting (PSMF) Diet.



Location Information:

1646 West Highway 160 Pmb 8,104

Fort Mill, SC 29708



Contact:

Elisabeth S.

Owner, PSMF Diet

PsmfDiet@PsmfDiet.com

864-707-1907

Website:

https://www.PsmfDiet.com



Social Media:

https://twitter.com/PsmfDiet

https://www.facebook.com/Psmfdiet/

https://www.instagram.com/psmf_diet/