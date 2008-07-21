Want to Sell More Books? Team Up With A Publicity Virtual Assistant

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2008 -- Self-publishers and published authors alike often need assistance with the most vital aspect of their book journey, marketing and publicity. Successful authors know that to sell books, you need to do PR. And even more importantly, you need to do a lot of PR. You can’t just put your book on Amazon and send out a press release or two and hope for the masses to come. You need do an aggressive marketing campaign and get out there and promote your hard work. Fortunately, with the help of a Publicity Virtual Assistant it has never been easier.



Publicity Virtual Assistants are virtual assistants who specialize in publicity and marketing. Publicity Virtual Assistants utilize all their expert talents and superb writing abilities for book marketing and promotions, thereby helping authors achieve the success they deserve by providing extensive marketing solutions, innovative publicity campaigns, extensive research, administrative support, and so much more.



Diana Ennen, author of Corel WordPerfect Office Ready Virtual Assistant Solution Pack and Virtual Assistant the Series: Become a Highly Successful Sought After VA states, “Today’s Internet has opened the doors to successful book marketing by Publicity Virtual Assistants. Being able to send press releases and articles to a targeted group is priceless and knowing how to effectively research to find that group is even more beneficial. The virtual assistant is already well versed on the Internet and well aware of how to find the right connections. Plus, with the increase in social networking, the virtual assistant is able to make their client known in the right places. It’s a matter of knowing what to do and where to do it that sets us apart.”



Publicity virtual assistants are especially beneficial for those many first-time authors who are overwhelmed with the publishing process. By partnering with a Publicity Virtual Assistant, the stress of having to know it all is drastically reduced and the author can rely on their PVA to take over and implement much of the publicity campaign.



If you are in need of a Publicity Virtual Assistant, stop by today at http://www.virtualwordpublishing.com for additional information. Also, if you are interested in learning more about becoming a publicity virtual assistant, contact Ennen directly at diana@virtualwordpublishing.com. Ennen is hosting a series of teleseminars starting Wednesday June 30th at 2:00 P.M. with Jill Hart, co-host of the highly popular MomCast Live Blog Talk Radio Show. The first teleseminar is on press release writing and submissions and article writing, two areas that publicity virtual assistants can excel at to benefit their clients..

