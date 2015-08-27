Wappingers Falls Dentist, Dr. Michael D. Meshnick, DDS Brightens Futures with Dental Implants

Wappingers Falls, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Poor dental health can lead to many problems that most patients hope to never encounter, such as cavities, root canals and after all resources are exhausted, the removal of teeth. Whether you are missing one tooth or many teeth, dental implants are the most successful way of replacing teeth, helping to prevent further dental issues through their myriad benefits. Dr. Michael D. Meshnick of Wappingers Falls, NY enjoys guiding his patients through the quality of life improving procedure of dental implantation.



Determining if dental implants are right for you starts with a thorough exam by Dr. Meshnick that involves checking the current health of your teeth and gum tissue. X-rays and additional scans may be performed to verify that the jaw bone is healthy and intact as an adequate jaw bone is required for the implant to be a success. The next step is to take impressions and bite registrations to create an accurate model of your mouth.



An implant consists of a titanium post that replaces the roots of a missing tooth and supports a crown that is custom-made for you. The end result is an authentic looking tooth that supports the jaw bone from deteriorating. Choosing a reputable dentist is an important part to the longevity of the implant as this is an involved procedure that will be required to withstand years of use and maintain a stable bite.



Dental implants often prevent a chain reaction of problems that not only include loss of jawbone. Other problems typically prevented by dental implants include shifting teeth, grinding, jaw joint pain, and keeping teeth free from plaque and bacteria. Teeth directly transmit the force of chewing through the roots to the jaw bone which stimulates jaw bone health. When teeth are not replaced, the jaw bone in the area of a missing tooth begins to deteriorate along with surrounding gums which will eventually cause neighboring teeth to shift. Once that occurs, the opposing tooth will start to protrude out of its socket and this shifting will create places that are difficult to keep clean. After teeth have shifted, alignment issues will put improper chewing forces on shifted teeth that may cause jaw pain. Generally, these issues have a negative impact on a patient's overall health as dental pain can affect the foods you eat. Dental implants prevent many costly issues from happening while allowing patients to regain their smile.



