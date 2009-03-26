Warning...Local Littleton, Colorado Mortgage Broker Finally Reveals The Insider Secrets Other Mortgage Brokers Don't Want Consumers To Know About Obtaining A Mortgage

Littleton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2009 -- Local Littleton Mortgage Lender David Burkitt reveals the shocking truth at a new website that is full of free reports and free mortgage calculators.



"The only way for consumers to make an educated decision is to have all of the facts. Let's face it most consumers are simply uneducated when it comes to obtaining the best mortgage product to fit their financial needs and goals." says David Burkitt, a mortgage originator based in Littleton, Colorado.



For most consumers a mortgage is the single largest financial transaction they will make during their lifetime. In fact, most mortgage payments account for approximately 32% of consumer's monthly income.



David Burkitt has put together a new website to finally allow consumers the ability to obtain all of the information they need to make an informed decision.



Here is a listing of some of the Insider Tips available at http://propertymagnett.com



*Little Known Secrets That Will Show You How To Improve Your Credit Score



*Important Terms You Must Know BEFORE Obtaining A Mortgage



*Tested and Proven Strategies For Building A Better Credit Record Faster and Easier



*The Top Mortgage Questions Borrowers Must Ask Before Applying For A Mortgage



*How To Finally Stop Renting And Own A Home Of Your Own



*How To Own A Home With Low Interest Rates And A Low Down Payment, Regardless Of Your Credit



*7 Things You Should NOT Do When Applying For A Home Loan



*12 Secrets To Lowering Your Homeowners Insurance Cost Your Agent Doesn't Want You To Know



Littleton, Colorado - based mortgage expert David Burkitt specializes in providing information to consumers that allows them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.



David Burkitt is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call 720.422.0450 for a Free No-Obligation Consultation or visit



http://www.propertymagnett.com

