Nutley, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --TopStockTips Inc. Featured Stock: Warp 9 (OTCQB:WNYN) to Change Name to CloudCommerce Inc. And Focus On Acquisitions To Create A Global Provider Of Cloud Commerce Solutions.



Warp 9, Inc. (OTCQB:WNYN) is the leading provider of Magento mobile commerce services for midsize online sellers. Our WarpMobile Magento product offerings utilize state-of-the-art technology and provides online sellers with the highest level of mobile functionality, performance and ease of use in the industry. WarpMobile Magento allows customers to focus on their core online businesses, rather than on technical implementations. In addition to our industry-leading WarpMobile Magento product offerings, Warp 9 is a leader in Magento desktop commerce solutions.



Warp 9, Inc. (OTCQB:WNYN), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce and mobile commerce solutions, today announced that it will change its corporate name to CloudCommerce, Inc.



The company's CEO, Andrew Van Noy, reported to shareholders as follows:



It is with great pleasure and excitement that I report to you. Our company is currently going through a transformation that I believe will create significant shareholder value and I want to provide you with an update.



Recently, we announced that we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Indaba Group, a profitable e-commerce solutions company, based in Denver, Colorado. This major milestone marks the first transaction in our previously announced growth-by-acquisition strategy. The strategy is aimed at strengthening our position and footprint in the industry through the strategic acquisition of profitable e-commerce solutions providers with strong management teams.



With this transaction underway, we intend to aggressively seek other companies to acquire and consolidate into a global provider of cloud-based e-commerce and mobile commerce solutions to help online sellers and leading brands successfully conduct business online. I have traveled throughout the country and have met with the management teams of a substantial number of target companies, many of whom have expressed interest in our strategy.



To better reflect this new strategy and with the backing of a majority of shareholders, we have decided to change our corporate name to CloudCommerce, Inc. The Schedule 14C recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission details this corporate action.



We believe this year will be a record revenue year and we are on the path to building a cloud commerce powerhouse. On behalf of our management team, thank you for your continued support and interest in our company.



About Warp 9 (soon to be named CloudCommerce)

Warp 9, Inc. (soon to be named CloudCommerce), is a global provider of cloud-based e-commerce and mobile commerce solutions. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries, we provide online sellers and leading brands with complete solutions for successfully conducting business with their online customers. Whether it is selling products or services online, or making business processes available on the cloud, we develop solutions that maximize user experience with real-time integration to enterprise applications. We focus intently on three areas of expertise: great frontend end-user experience, robust backend integration, and effective digital marketing and analytics. For commerce on the cloud, Cloud Commerce makes it happen. To learn more about Warp 9, please visit http://www.warp9inc.com



Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.



