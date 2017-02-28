Warren Buffett's $1 Million Bettor and Author of "So You Want to Start a Hedge Fund" to Speak to Elite Fundamental Hedge Fund Investors

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --Ted Seides, the former co-founder of hedge fund allocator, Protégé' Partners will be addressing an invite-only crowd of hedge fund managers on March 7th at a private venue in mid-town Manhattan, hosted by Alpha Theory, LLC.



Seides is currently in the limelight across media outlets such as Forbes Magazine, a division of Time, Inc. (NYSE: TIME), The Wall Street Journal, a division of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) and CNBC, owned by Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) as a result of his nearly decade-old bet with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) Chairman & CEO, Warren Buffett and for his recently published book "So You Want to Start a Hedge Fund".



Mr. Seides will be speaking of lessons learned for what it takes for hedge funds to be successful and raise capital.



"We're very excited that our clients and colleagues will have the opportunity to interface with someone the caliber of Ted." Cameron Hight, founder of Alpha Theory. "I've known Ted for several years and he is one of the most thoughtful, pragmatic allocators that I've encountered."



"Alpha Theory and Cameron are known for being thought-leaders in the industry", said Mr. Seides, "and I really like the Book Club format because it creates a forum for managers to come together and discuss ways to hone their craft."



The event is limited to buy-side investment professionals. For information about attending: CONTACT US