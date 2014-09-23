Warts on the Face Are Caused by HPV; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence on HPV

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --“Infected with HPV? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The HPV virus that normally causes cervical cancer and genital warts can also cause warts on the face. These are not caused by the same strain of HPV that causes genital warts. Instead, warts on the face are known as “flat warts” (or verruca plana) and are called this because of their appearance. “They appear as a similar color to the skin being flesh colored, pink, or brownish and are smooth to the touch, unlike most warts. They are named flat warts because they have flat tops … they form in clusters, are highly contagious, and spread very quickly.” (1) WebMD notes that “flat warts are usually found on the face, arms, or legs. They are small (usually smaller than the eraser on the end of a pencil), and there are usually several in one area. They have flat tops and can be pink, light brown, or light yellow. Flat warts are often spread by shaving.” (2) The HPV virus strains that are most responsible for flat warts are strains 3, 10, 28 and 49. Thus, there is no vaccine to prevent these warts since, as cancer.gov notes, the HPV vaccine only “protects against four HPV types: 6, 11, 16, and 18.” (3)



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms



The CBCD recommends targeting the latent HPV virus that causes warts on the face. People infected with HPV should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Treating warts may not always destroy them, nor will it necessarily keep other warts from appearing. Treatment can be painful and cause scars and might need to be repeated, so it should only be done in cases where the warts are highly bothersome or interfere with your … daily life.” (5)



What treatments are available that target HPV or that treat flat warts?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments (against flat warts) include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (4) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



About the CBCD

The CBCD therefore recommends that HPV infected individuals with flat warts on the face take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. Learn about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV.



