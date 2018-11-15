Washington, D.C. Home Remodeling Company Supports Worthy Causes

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a Washington D.C. home remodeling company. They have over 40 years of experience in the business, and they have won numerous awards from prestigious industry publications and organizations. People that are looking for a whole home remodeling resource can rely on Glickman Design Build to transform their existing places of residence.



This being stated, they can focus on individual parts of a home, and kitchen remodeling is one of their areas of specialization. They can work within the existing framework without knocking out any walls when this is the right choice, but they can add space by expanding the kitchen into an adjoining room. Another possibility for expansion is a bump out addition.



They also do a lot of bathroom remodeling work, and they actually have the ability to take things to another level. In many cases, a family will move because they do not have enough space for one reason or another. A home addition can be the ideal alternative, and this is another service that is offered by Glickman Design Build.



Without question, this Washington, D.C. home remodeling company does fantastic work, and there are many examples of it on their well-designed website. When a homeowner invests in home remodeling that is done by this award-winning contractor, the value of the property is going to skyrocket. This offsets the cost of the home improvement, so it is a win-win situation all the way around.



When a company is willing to support worthy causes, it says a lot about the character of the ownership. The people at Glickman Design Build have experienced a great deal of success over the years, and they go the extra mile to give something back to their community.



The list of organizations that they have supported is a very long one. It includes the United Way, the Capital Chapter of the Canine Companions for Independence, Susan G. Komen, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and United Cerebral Palsy, just to name a handful.



All of these organizations and the others that have been supported by Glickman Design Build are always in need of monetary resources to further their aims. Contributing money is great, but they are willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work to physically help others. They have also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity International and Rebuilding Together.



