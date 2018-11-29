Washington, D.C. Kitchen Remodeling Contractor Sets the Bar High

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a Washington, D.C. kitchen remodeling contractor that has established a stellar reputation. When a company has been able to withstand the test of time within a community, it says a lot about their client satisfaction rate. Glickman has been steadily growing for more than 40 years at this point, and this level of longevity is quite telling.



They are well regarded by people that they have worked with in the past, but they have also received regional and national recognition. This company wins awards for design excellence year after year, and it is not easy to continue to reach higher and higher heights.



Their team can take different approaches to kitchen remodeling in Washington, D.C. In many cases, a client will be interested in kitchen remodeling because they want a larger, more open space. Under these circumstances, a wall can be removed, and the kitchen can be built out into the adjoining room.



In other instances, a homeowner will want some extra space without subtracting any square footage from another part of the home. This can be accomplished through the building of a bump out addition. And of course, many clients will simply want to stay within the existing footprint, and this can be easily accomplished.



One possibility a lot of people never consider when it comes to kitchen remodeling in Washington, D.C. is the relocation of the kitchen. It is quite possible to build a kitchen in another part of a home, and some people would like to have a second kitchen for one reason or another.



There are many different stylistic possibilities when a homeowner engages Glickman Design Build to complete a kitchen remodeling project. In the greater Washington, D.C. area, the kitchen styles that are most commonly utilized are transitional kitchens, contemporary kitchens, and traditional kitchens. This being stated, there are other options.



People that have unusual tastes sometimes opt for eclectic kitchens, and this is an area of specialization for the company. They can also accommodate the needs of homeowners that are looking for Mediterranean, coastal, cottage, country, and French country kitchens.



Glickman Design Build sets the standard that other contractors can only aspire to, and anyone that is looking for kitchen remodeling in Washington D.C. would do well to reach out to them.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build is the leading resource for kitchen remodeling in Washington, D.C. and other surrounding communities.