Washington, D.C. Orthodontist Dr. Sheldon Contract Offers More Than 35 Years of Professional Experience for Local Patients

Dr. Sheldon L. Contract in Washington, D.C. is offering nearly four decades of expertise in the orthodontic field to local patients who dream of having straight, beautiful smiles. As one of the most experienced orthodontists in the Washington, D.C. area, Dr. Contract is uniquely qualified to treat patients of all ages, even those presenting the most complex cases.



Throughout his 38 years of experience as an orthodontist, Dr. Contract has treated tens of thousands of patients, helping them achieve a straight smile that they can feel confident about. His many years of experience in the field has exposed him to vast changes in technology and methods in the industry, and today he uses only the most proven techniques to give his patients effective, lasting results. Currently, Dr. Contract offers both traditional braces as well as Invisalign clear braces to give patients options for their orthodontic treatment depending on their unique situation.



Traditional braces that consist of brackets and metal wires are still the most effective orthodontic solution for correcting complex overcrowding, crooked, or spaced teeth. Dr. Contract offers braces to children, teen, and adult patients who struggle with these issues or who also need to correct bite issues. Dr. Contract realizes that many patients, particularly adults, are concerned about the aesthetics of traditional braces and the affect they can have on social and professional appearance, which is why he also offers less-visible clear braces to help patients feel confident about their smile during treatment.



Invisalign clear braces offer patients a near-invisible orthodontic treatment that is also removable and more flexible with their lifestyle. Invisalign treatment is ideal for Dr. Contract's patients with only mild to moderate orthodontic issues like crowding, gapping, or spacing. Invisalign patients are instructed to wear the aligners the majority of the day except for eating, brushing and flossing, and drinking anything other than water. The aligners can be removed for special occasions like meetings, presentations, reunions, photographs, etc.



Dr. Contract's office accepts most insurance plans and also offers both 0% financing plans as well as extended payment financing to make a straight, beautiful smile attainable for nearly any patient.



About Dr. Sheldon L. Contract

Dr. Contract attended Temple University School of Dentistry and completed his specialty training in orthodontics at Tufts University in 1968. Since then, Dr. Contract has remained active in continuing education in order to provide his patients with the latest and most effective orthodontic treatments. He is a member of several prestigious professional organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists, the DC Dental Society, the ADA, and the DC Society of Orthodontists.



For more information about Dr. Sheldon Contract and the orthodontic services he offers patients in the greater Washington, D.C. area, please visit www.washingtondcortho.com.