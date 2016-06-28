Washington, D.C. Orthodontist Offers Initial Consultations for Local Patients Considering Orthodontic Treatment

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Dr. Sheldon L. Contract, orthodontist in Washington, D.C. is helping local patients learn about how orthodontic treatment can improve their smiles and help them achieve the type of smile they've always wanted by offering educational initial consultations. During these consultations, Dr. Contract closely examines the patient's smile and takes into account their concerns and preferences to develop a treatment plan that will produce the results they desire. He offers these consultations for patients of all ages, as well as for parents of younger patients, to help them learn how they can get their best possible smile.



Dr. Contract is one of the most experienced orthodontists in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is known for offering some of the latest and most effective methods and techniques for helping patients improve their smiles. Patients who request an initial consultation with Dr. Contract spend approximately one hour at the office, where they will be able to get familiar with the office staff as well as discuss treatment plan options with Dr. Contract.



During this initial consultation, Dr. Contract will take photographs and X-rays of the patients teeth, and in some cases, may also take molds of the patient's bite to determine what corrections need to be made. He carefully looks at the patient's dental records and addresses any particular concerns the patients have about their smile or oral health. This consultation can help patients and Dr. Contract determine whether orthodontic treatment is most beneficial at the current time, or whether patients should wait to undergo orthodontic treatment, such as in the case of children or youth who still have developing smiles.



At this initial consultation, Dr. Contract and his staff can also provide patients with information about treatment costs as well as payment plans and financing options. Dr. Contract and his staff believe that costs should not stand in the way of quality treatment and patients being able to get the treatment they need to achieve a happy, confident smile. They honor a variety of insurance plans, offer flexible in-house payments, and also offer financing options for patients who need it.



About Dr. Sheldon L. Contract

Dr. Contract is one of the most experienced orthodontists in the Washington, D.C. area, having spent more than 45 years as an orthodontic specialist. Since completing his specialty training at Temple University School of Dentistry in 1968, Dr. Contract has remained committed to staying up-to-date with the latest techniques and methods in orthodontia in order to provide patients with the highest level of care. He is a member of the ADA, the American Association of Orthodontists, the DC Dental Society, and the DC Society of Orthodontists.



To learn more about Washington, D.C. orthodontist Dr. Sheldon Contract or to schedule an initial consultation to learn more about the orthodontic services he offers, please visit www.washingtondcortho.com.