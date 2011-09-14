CashAdvance.com Launches Washington Consumer Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2011 --CashAdvance.com is pleased to report the launch of the Washington Consumer Resource section. The cash advance industry has undergone near-constant refinement in the state as regulators attempt to find the perfect set of laws to protect consumers. With that in mind, CashAdvance.com has constructed the most up-to-date resource on the web.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Washington Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Washington, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



In order to make the resource user-friendly, CashAdvance.com has designed the Washington Consumer Resource as more than simply a mountain of text. Users will first be presented with an overview of the current state of the payday loan industry in the state. From there more detailed articles can be opened. These cover all of the specific aspects of the industry which are important for consumers.



Users will be able to browse the current loan rates and maximum loan amounts as well as Laws & Regulations and even Loan Alternatives. The Consumer Resource also contains information for the agencies and organizations in Washington devoted to Consumer Protection. Each of the pages is full of the latest information so that CashAdvance.com users can make the most educated decision possible when preparing to borrow a payday loan.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.C