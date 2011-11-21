CashAdvance.com Launches Laws and Regulations Page for Payday Loans in Washington

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a lender with over a decade of experience serving over one million borrowers, has announced the launch of the Washington Laws and Regulations section. This page contains information designed to assist consumers in making wise long and short-term financial decisions. The site offers links to consumer protection agencies, explanations of the loan process and a breakdown of the Washington laws governing cash advance loans.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Washington Consumer Resourcewill dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Washington, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers that are interested in applying for a short-term loan can visit the Washington Laws and Regulations section to determine the amount of the loan that they may qualify for as well as the fees that they may expect to pay. This information is presented in an easy to understand format and is designed to help educate potential customers about the short- term loan process and its benefits. Consumers are warned that a short-term loan is not the appropriate solution for all forms of debt. It is not recommended for anyone who needs to borrow for longer than a 31-day period of time.



Residents can also learn details of Washington consumer protection agencies and other alternatives to Washington cash advance loans. These sections are included to ensure that all customers have access to basic financial information in their state and can enter into a cash advance loan knowing all of the facts. By researching the opportunity full, consumers will understand the process, the laws governing the loan and their responsibilities as a borrower.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”