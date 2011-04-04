Issaquah, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2011 -- After Hours VA Lending Services Offered to Beat Military Tax Credit Deadline



Soon the First Time Homebuyer Tax Credit that was extended for active duty service personnel will be expiring. This can mean up to an $8,000 or $6,500 federal tax credit for those that qualify, which is in the form of real dollars, not just a tax deduction. Those interested in taking advantage of this tax credit need to act fast however, as the deadline to be under purchase contract is April 30, 2011.



The IRS Website Describes the Extension of the Homebuyer Tax Credit Qualifications:



Members of the military and certain other federal employees serving outside the U.S. have an extra year to buy a principal residence in the U.S. and qualify for the credit. Thus, an eligible taxpayer must buy, or enter into a binding contract to buy, a principal residence on or before April 30, 2011. If a binding contract is entered into by that date, the taxpayer has until June 30, 2011, to close on the purchase. Members of the uniformed services, members of the Foreign Service and employees of the intelligence community are eligible for this special rule. It applies to any individual (and, if married, the individual’s spouse) who serves on qualified official extended duty service outside of the United States for at least 90 days during the period beginning after Dec. 31, 2008, and ending before May 1, 2010.



Understanding the difficulty active duty personnel can have while working with U.S. Based lenders and struggling with an overseas time difference, Mortgage Branch Manager and VA Lending Specialist Michael Patterson has announced After-Hours VA Lending Services that will be made available for overseas personnel and their families.



"We know it's difficult enough to take time off work while serving on active duty right here in Washington State, much less dealing with an overseas time difference. With the Federal Military Tax Credit Deadline fast approaching, we're doing everything we can to make ourselves available to military personnel overseas." says Michael Patterson, WA Region Branch Manager.



Land Home Financial Services will be offering Online Loan Applications, After Hours Email Support, Online Chat, as well as After-hours Skype and / or live phone assistance with pre-scheduled appointments as needed.



"They won't be reaching a call center person, but instead will be working with a military loan specialist team member directly." says Michael. "My lending staff has always committed to working beyond traditional 'bankers hours' to help our VA clients. Many borrowers just need some guidance or basic questions answered so they can get Pre-Approved and move forward on buying their home. By setting up an appointment ahead of time, we'll make sure we are available after hours to assist our Military Homebuyers who are overseas who are having difficulty getting in touch with a VA Home Loan Specialist. In fact, we even have Real Estate Agents we can refer them to who committed to the cause as well and have agreed to work late nights. With today's technology, VA Homebuyers can do the majority of their work online these days, but it's important to be able to talk with a live person. We're making ourselves available to ensure they don't miss this critical tax credit deadline. It's the least we can do in order to give back to those who serve and protect us."



As a reminder, the deadline to get a home under purchase contract is April 30, 2011 with a closing date by June 30, 2011 so time is of the essence. Veterans and Active Duty Personnel need to begin their application process soon to beat the deadlines. For more information on the Military Tax Credit Qualifications, VA Lending Options and Eligibility and After Hours Lending Support, please visit http://VALoansNW.com



IRS Website: http://www.irs.gov/newsroom/article/0,,id=215594,00.html



Washington State based VA Mortgage Specialist and WA Region Branch Manager Michael Patterson and his lending team specialize in providing honest answers and VA Home Loan information to Active Military and Veteran Homeowners that allow them to make informed decisions about their VA mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that can save thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.



Legal Disclaimer: VALoansNW.com is a privately owned and maintained web site by Michael Patterson specializing in VA financing and is not a government agency. Applicable state disclosure regulations require licenses and information to be explicitly disclosed. Some products may not be available in all states. Restrictions apply. Mortgage Lending in Washington State is authorized under WA Dept of Financial Institutions Consumer Loan License # 520-CL-50917-51097, and NMLS ID # 89331. Land/Home Financial Services is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender and lends only in states we are approved to. Corporate Office: Land/Home Financial Services, Inc. 1355 Willow Way, Suite 250 Concord, CA 94520

