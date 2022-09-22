Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Group Health Insurance in Hicksville and Long Island, New York

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2022 --Washwick Agency, Inc. was established in 1979. Over the years, they have emerged as one of the trusted providers of car, home, health, and liability insurance in Long Island and Hickville, New York. Being an independent insurance agency, they have access to multiple competitive carriers in the market. Washwick Agency, Inc. diligently shops for affordable insurance coverage options to meet each client's unique needs.



Employers offer Group Health Insurance policies to ensure that their employees are adequately covered by medical insurance. These policies are usually a part of the employee benefits package provided by companies and go a long way in enabling them to attract and retain the best talents in the market. The cost of medical care in the United States is quite high. For many, getting quality medical care and treatment is not feasible unless they are covered by insurance.



Washwick Agency, Inc. works with multiple companies and helps them to design an affordable employee benefits package with group health insurance coverage.



One has to let its agents know how many employees they would like to cover, the sum of money they can afford to contribute, and more. Washwick Agency, Inc. has professionals who can tailor budget-friendly group health insurance in Hicksville and Long Island, New York. This agency represents multiple group health insurance carriers, which allows them to offer various coverage options to their business clients. People can even request a complimentary copy of their Group Health Insurance Plan Tool Packet. This toolkit created by Washwick Agency, Inc. includes benefits, network, provider lookups, and rates of popular plans within the State of New York.



Call Washwick Agency, Inc. at (631) 369-0888 to gain a better understanding of the services offered by them.



About Washwick Agency, Inc.

Washwick Agency, Inc. is a customer-focused insurance agency that caters to clients across Riverhead, Jericho, Hicksville, Plainville, Long Island, and many nearby areas.