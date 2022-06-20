Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Homeowners Insurance in Long Island and Plainville, New York to Safeguard Properties

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2022 --Washwick Agency, Inc. was founded in 1979 by Karl Washwick. Initially, this agency started with just employee benefit plans. Over the years, they added more risk management solutions to their offerings as the customers' needs began to evolve and change. Washwick Agency, Inc. offers an expansive range of coverage options, including business, home, car, and dental insurance in Plainville and Hicksville, New York.



Homeowners insurance is one of the most robust risk management solutions, and anyone owning a house must invest in such coverage. It is a form of property insurance that offers coverage for the damages and losses to a residence. A homeowners insurance plan may provide compensation for the destruction or damage to the exterior or interior of a house, personal liability harm to others, loss of personal belongings, and more. It may even include coverage for extra living expenses. Liability coverage is a crucial aspect of homeowners' insurance plans, compensating for damage or bodily inquiry caused to a third party at the policyholder's house. This coverage considers the legal defense costs, up to the policy limit, in case of a dispute.



Washwick Agency, Inc. is a reliable provider of homeowners insurance in Long Island and Plainville, New York. No matter whether a person owns a typical single-family house or a condo, they can easily invest in an insurance plan through this agency. They even offer insurance options for rental apartments and houses under construction.



People can also invest in flood insurance through Washwick Agency, Inc. Flood damage is typically excluded under standard homeowners and renters' insurance policies.



Flood coverage is available as a separate policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and a few private insurers. With the assistance of Washwick Agency, Inc, homeowners can easily acquire such coverage.



Contact Washwick Agency, Inc. at 631-369-0888.



About Washwick Agency, Inc

Washwick Agency, Inc. has been offering risk management coverage options to the people of Riverhead, Jericho, Hicksville, Plainville, Long Island, anda nearby areas for decades.