Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Premium Acquire Business Insurance in Long Island, New York and Littleton, New Hampshire

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2022 --Washwick Agency, Inc. was founded in 1979 by Karl Washwick, President and Owner. This agency initially started with just employee benefit plans and added more solutions as the customers' needs began to evolve and change.



Today they offer even home and car insurance plans, along with group health and small business insurance in Long Island, New York, and Bethlehem, New Hampshire. Both families and businesses can avail premium coverage options through Washwick Agency, Inc.



The world is full of uncertainties and risks. Individuals, families, assets, and business organizations are exposed to different types and levels of risks. Running a business essentially comes with a plethora of inherent risks. A client can file a lawsuit alleging a contractual breach; an employee could get injured on the job, a natural disaster could destroy business property, and so on. All of these situations can financially devastate a business. Hence, to keep a business adequately protected against them, a comprehensive risk management solution would be needed.



Washwick Agency, Inc. is one of the most reliable agencies from where people can acquire business insurance in Long Island, New York, and Littleton, New Hampshire. The type of business insurance and the level of coverage a company requires depend on multiple factors, including the business size, operations, and several employees. Washwick Agency, Inc. helps their business clients to identify and invest in a perfect risk management plan to cover their venture. They offer premium business owner policy (BOP) packages. BOP packages include multiple important coverage options based on a company's specific needs, including business interruption insurance, property insurance, vehicle coverage, liability insurance, and crime insurance. Typically, a business owner can save money by opting for a BOP, as a bundle of services often costs less than the total cost of all the individual coverage options.



Give Washwick Agency, Inc. a call at (631) 369-0888.



About Washwick Agency, Inc.

Washwick Agency, Inc. is a major insurance agency that caters to people across Riverhead, Long Island, Jericho, Bethlehem, Littleton, Lincoln, and nearby areas.