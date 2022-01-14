Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Premium Plans for Liability Insurance in Long Island and Littleton, New Hampshire

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2022 --Washwick Agency, Inc. was founded in 1979 by Karl Washwick, president and owner. The company started with employee benefits and added more coverage options as customers' needs changed. Today, one can invest in comprehensive plans for health, automobile, business, and home insurance through Washwick Agency, Inc. They are considered a trusted life insurance agency in Long Island and Jericho, New York and more, through this agency.



Long-running and complex lawsuits can devastate any business. Owing to the unpredictable business environment in modern times, all entrepreneurs need to be adequately prepared for such risks. Commercial liability insurance is considered the first line of defense against general liability claims that a business may face. These policies are designed to protect business assets when an incident resulting from a non-professional act causes a company to be sued by a third party. Commercial general liability insurance provides coverage against claims for bodily injury, property damage, personal and advertising injury caused to the third party by a business, its product, business operations, or any other activity associated with the company. Washwick Agency, Inc. is one of the most well-established companies that offer plans for liability insurance in Long Island and Littleton, New Hampshire.



Every industry has its particular commercial insurance needs and liability insurance concerns. The commercial insurance department of Washwick Agency, Inc. tries to gain an in-depth understanding of the needs of their clients and subsequently suggests a diverse range of policy options suited to their concerns. They keep in mind the budget constraints of their clients and try to find the most affordable policy option for them.



Insurance for a business can be complicated. These plans feature a variety of coverage options, including benefits, protection, liability, asset protection, business interruption, property, and more. Washwick Agency, Inc. helps in bundling some of these options to save people the money of their commercial clients.



About Washwick Agency, Inc.

Washwick Agency, Inc. is an insurance agency that caters to people across Riverhead, Long Island, Jericho, Bethlehem, Littleton, Lincoln, and the surrounding areas.