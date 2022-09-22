Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Tailored Plans for Liability Insurance in Long Island and Hicksville, New York

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2022 --Washwick Agency, Inc. was founded in 1979 by Karl Washwick. This family-owned insurance agency offers comprehensive car, life, home, and group health insurance in Hicksville and Long Island, New York. Most of their agents are licensed for Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina, and certain other states.



Washwick Agency, Inc. offers insurance plans for both individuals and businesses. All businesses must have liability insurance coverage in place. All entrepreneurs try to ensure that no accidents or mishaps occur at their homes or business. Unfortunately, accidents and injuries do happen. No entrepreneur would want an accident to occur at their workplace and not have the necessary coverage for the situation. General liability insurance is the coverage option one would need to meet the costs, including legal expenses, arising from unforeseen accidents. If a client files a claim blaming the business owner for an injury they sustained because of that accident, they must have an insurance plan to cover them and the business. General liability insurance may help cover repair or replacement costs if someone else's property gets damaged due to the business premise of the policyholder.



The commercial insurance coverage needed by all businesses is not the same. All industries have their specific commercial insurance needs and liability insurance concerns. This is where Washwick Agency, Inc. comes in. Their agents will carefully analyze the needs of each of their clients and identify the ideal plans for liability insurance in Long Island and Hickville, New York that can meet their concerns, while also coming under their budget. Washwick Agency, Inc. agents also suggest the best ways to save on insurance to ensure that their clients can enjoy the best possible value for their money.



Give Washwick Agency, Inc. a call at (631) 369-0888.



About Washwick Agency, Inc.

Washwick Agency, Inc. is a well-established insurance agency. They primarily cater to clients across Riverhead, Jericho, Hicksville, Plainville, Long Island, and many nearby areas.