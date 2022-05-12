Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Varied Business Insurance in Long Island and Riverhead, New York

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2022 --While Washwick Agency, Inc. had initially started as a health insurance shop in 1979, they have managed to expand its services quite a bit over time.



Through them, one can invest in life, travel, car, and even small business health insurance in Long Island and Riverhead, New York.



Establishing a business is not easy. It takes a lot of investment and hard work. Unfortunately, the expenses associated with accidents, natural disasters, and lawsuits can even result in the shutting down of a business if there is no proper insurance solution in place. There is a wide variety of insurance plans available in the market for business coverage. One needs to select the perfect option among them for their venture. Business Owners Policy or BOP is one of the most popular options for business insurance, especially among small business owners. It is a package policy, as it includes several kinds of insurance that the business owner would otherwise need to purchase separately. It especially combines business property and liability insurance and can prove to be more affordable for business owners than purchasing these plans separately. BOPs may also include business interruption insurance, vehicle coverage, and crime insurance. Based on the company's specific needs, one can alter what is included in a BOP.



Washwick Agency, Inc. is one of the leading providers of business insurance in Long Island and Riverhead, New York. They offer a dynamic range of plans meant to cover modern businesses, including BOP. Every industry has its own particular commercial insurance needs and liability insurance concerns, and Washwick Agency, Inc. staff members, understand this fact. Hence, their commercial insurance department will first try to understand the needs of their commercial clients and subsequently recommend plans best suited for them.



Washwick Agency, Inc. is a well-established insurance agency.