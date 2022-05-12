Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Well-Rounded Plans for Small Business Health Insurance in Long Island and Riverhead, New York

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2022 --Washwick Agency, Inc. is a well-established insurance agency that offers personal and business insurance in Long Island and Riverhead, New York. This agency was established in 1979, and they have been catering to local clients for more than four decades. Washwick Agency, Inc. has specialized departments to help customers with every insurance-related problem and requirement, no matter how confusing they are.



Employees are the crucial gears that keep small businesses running. A single employee at a small business often wears many hats and has to do the task of multiple employees. Hence, small business owners need to prioritize the concerns of their employees and encourage them to give their best for the business. Giving employees a good benefits package, especially health insurance, would help a company attract better talent and reduce employee turnover rates. Health insurance is often one of the most requested benefits among modern-day workers.



Exploring and finding the perfect group health insurance coverage for their employees can be highly confusing for business owners. Seeking out the assistance of Washwick Agency, Inc. can significantly reduce their hassles. This agency is a trusted source of small business health insurance in Long Island and Riverhead, New York.



Business owners have to let Washwick Agency, Inc. know how many employees they would like to cover, their business state, and how much money they can contribute towards the plan. This agency has its own Employee Benefit Package specialists who work alongside the clients to help them plan a perfect health insurance coverage option for their employees. Moreover, Washwick Agency, Inc. represents a diverse number of group health insurance carriers and, therefore, can offer a range of options to their business clients.



