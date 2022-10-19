Washwick Agency Offers Affordable Plans for Homeowners Insurance in Long Island and Plainville, New York

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2022 --Washwick Agency is a family-owned and operated insurance agency that offers both personal and business insurance in Long Island and Jericho, New York. Homeownership is not always easy. Homeowners often have to deal with costly repairs, disasters, and theft. Proper insurance is needed to protect the home and its contents, like appliances, furniture, and more. Washwick Agency is renowned for offering customized insurance policies suited to a homeowner's specific needs. These policies can protect a home against any possible loss or damage, safeguard valuables in case of theft or disaster, and help homeowners to save on costly repairs in the event of an accident or natural calamity. Home insurance plans also help in avoiding the financial burden associated with liability claims.



Through Washwick Agency, one can invest in home insurance having distinctive coverage options. Their policies can cover Hurricane damage, Wind or hail damage, and even additional living expenses. Personal property coverage is also an essential component of a home insurance plan. The agents of Washwick Agency always try to understand a homeowner's specific needs and subsequently identify policies that are best suited to their requirements and budget. Due to its customer-focused approach, Washwick Agency is considered to be one of the most reliable providers of homeowners insurance in Long Island and Plainville, New York.



Homeowners can also invest in flood insurance through Washwick Agency. Structural flooding may result from storms, hurricanes, melting snow, or overloaded drainage systems. However, traditional home insurance policies do not cover damage resulting from flooding. Hence, homeowners should invest in a separate flood insurance policy through Washwick Agency. Homeowners with a federally funded mortgage or refinancing loan in flood-prone areas are mainly required to carry some flood insurance coverage.



Contact Washwick Agency at 631-369-0888.



About Washwick Agency

Washwick Agency is a family-owned and operated insurance agency based in New York. It offers risk management plans to home and business owners of Bethlehem, Riverhead, the surrounding communities of Nassau, Suffolk Counties, and the New York Metro area.