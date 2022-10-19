Washwick Agency Offers Comprehensive Business Insurance in Long Island and Jericho, New York

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2022 --Washwick Agency is a New York-based insurance agency. Through them, people can invest in a wide range of risk management solutions, including health, life, car, business, and homeowners insurance in Long Island and Plainville, New York. The agents of Washwick Agency are always transparent with their clients, and help them to make informed decisions.



Running a business involves an incredible amount of work. One needs a lot of hard work, passion, perseverance, and dedication to establish a business and make sure that it keeps running smoothly for years. Investing in proper commercial insurance coverage is critical to safeguarding a business from significant financial burdens that may arise in the event of an accident or unavoidable unfortunate mishaps. If an entrepreneur fails to keep their business adequately protected with appropriate insurance coverage, they may find themselves financially responsible for significant expenses subsequent to a natural disaster, fire, burglary, and so on. Insurance is also needed to stay protected against liability claims being filed against the business.



Washwick Agency offers a dynamic range of policies for business insurance in Long Island and Jericho, New York. These policies bundle multiple types of coverage options to streamline the insurance experience of the business owner. Rather than investing in several business insurance policies, one can avail of a single, comprehensive commercial policy through Washwick Agency that protects their business at every level. The typical commercial insurance plans they offer include auto, liability, and property coverage. If business property is damaged, this policy will compensate for repairing or replacing the building or equipment. The liability coverage offered by Washwick Agency, on the other hand, financially protects a business if someone files a claim against it. This generally happens if someone gets injured at the business premise or owing to its goods.



Get in touch with Washwick Agency at 603-288-0111.



