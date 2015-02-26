Waste Management Company EnviroSolutions, Inc. on Being a LEED-Er: How LEED Certification Helps Your Business

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, and is awarded by the US Green Building Council. LEED is the USGBC's ranking system for the construction and design of high-performing, energy-efficient buildings. The system provides building owners and operators with a standard for developing and executing green building design, construction, operations and maintenance.



Construction businesses, businesses that handle waste management, and business that deal specifically with environmental causes can benefit significantly from LEED certification. EnviroSolutions, Inc., who has been awarded a LEED certification themselves, works with businesses through the certification process, helping them acquire and sustain LEED certification for their projects.



The LEED rating system consists of four ranks – certified, silver, gold and platinum. These levels are consistent with the number of credits earned in five green design categories. The five categories are:

1. Water efficiency

2. Sustainable sites

3. Energy and atmosphere

4. Materials and resources

5. Indoor environmental quality



Benefits of obtaining LEED certification include the following:

- Increases property values

- Durable structures built to last

- Less building maintenance

- Reduced energy costs

- Reduction in the impact of a building's construction

- Employs materials more efficiently

- Smoother integration with the local environment

- Takes less energy to reduce pollution for fossil fuels

- State and local government incentives



EnviroSolutions, Inc. is experienced in all LEED certification standards. They work to help businesses execute their building's green waste management procedures. These procedures are then independently verified by the USGBC.



EnviroSolutions, Inc. is a waste management company with many services, including dumpster rental. As a provider of LEED compliant waste collection and disposal, their services allow construction projects to qualify for and maintain their LEED certification. With careful monitoring and disposal practices, EnviroSolutions, Inc. is an integral partner to help augment a business' environmental standing.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

For over a decade, EnviroSolutions, Inc. has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions, Inc. provides complete waste service to the regions they serve, including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services. Visit ESIWaste.com today for more information.