Waste Management Company EnviroSolutions, Inc. Reports on Cooking in the Kitchen: Ways to Dispose of or Reuse Your Food

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --On June 2013 the USDA and EPA announced a joint partnership aimed to reduce food waste. Calling on both the public sector and private industry, they launched the United States Food Waste Challenge. This was a nationwide effort to reduce, recover and recycle food waste. EnviroSolutions, Inc., a waste management company that serves Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., offers some insight into food waste management.



From farms to grocery stores to the dinner table, approximately 30 to 40 percent of the American food supply is never eaten. People purchase more than they eat and they discard edible food because they don't know what else can be done with it. Most people don't even realize how much they waste food-wise, let alone the financial impact wasted food has on their pockets.



Families can reduce their food waste with careful planning and recycling practices. The typical American family tosses 14 percent of the food it buys every year. This amounts to nearly $600 per year spent on food that is never eaten.



Reducing waste and reusing food is environmentally friendly and economically beneficial for everyone. Reducing food waste helps limit methane emissions from landfills. It conserves energy by preventing the pollution associated with the growing manufacturing and transporting of food. In addition, donating untouched food before it goes to waste can feed the hungry and needy.



Another solution to reducing waste is to recycle it. Composting food helps reduce the amount of food that ends up in landfills. Composting household food waste can be easy, requiring little time and effort, and can be invaluable for garden soil or potted plants. There are three main composting systems: worm composting, conventional composting and organic material composting. Aside from composting there are other handy uses for food scraps. For example, banana peels can be used to shine shoes and egg shells to clean the garbage disposal.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

For over a decade, EnviroSolutions, Inc. has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions, Inc. provides complete waste service to the regions they serve, including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services.



Visit ESIWaste.com today for more information.