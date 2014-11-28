Digiarty Renders 4K to iPhone 6/iPad Air 2 Video Converter & Downloader

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2014 --Digiarty Software, a famous DVD and video conversion software developer, renders a full-fledged 4K to iPhone iPad downloader and converter before Apple Inc. hatches out a as high as 3840×2160 screen that supports playing 4K videos. It makes 4K video files playable on Apple iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air2 and or other iOS 8 devices, together with Samsung Galaxy Alpha, Note 4, Motorola Nexus 6, Sony Xperia Z2/Z3 and the similar handheld devices.



"I have a 4k camera and have only ever been able to play back through my 4K TV, which is a faff. Is there any way to play 4K videos on iPad Air 2 or iPhone 6? I had tried many different video player apps but none of them worked." complained by a 4K camera user. Sadly to him, such iOS 8 gadgets has not supported playing 4K Ultra HD (UHD) videos directly by far, since they only have the screen resolutions of 1920 x 1080 and 2048 x 1536, respectively, which are not match for 2160p 4K videos, although iPhone 6 allows users to shoot a whole 4K video.



It is a must to convert 4K UHD videos to iPad iPhone Android playable ones. 4K video takes too much space to be stored on the them, say, True 4K film needs more data storage, at least 100 gigabytes. Secondly, image stabilization is an important factor to consider, let alone the high requirement on resolution. Besides, human wouldn't be able to tell 4K apart from 1080p screen due to the pixel density. And the 4K video will have better 1080p or the ability to crop or digitally zoom into a 1080p section.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe or HD Video Converter for Mac will make any 4K UHD videos watchable on iPad Air and iPhone 6 in 1080p, at 4:3 or 16:9. Users can get such high resolution videos from HD cameras, the latest high-quality smartphones, or from Internet, such as YouTube and Vimeo. It has 410+ preloaded profiles to choose, covering the newest devices.



Furthermore, the 4K UHD video converter can save 4K or download Vevo music videos from YouTube directly, convert 4K/5K/8K videos, 1080p videos, MKV, M2TS/MTS/TS/AVCHD, MOV, WMV and so on to the file formats supported by iPhone, iPad, Android, WP8, TV, PC, USB, Chromecast or game consoles. Users are enabled to adjust video/audio parameters, in addition to adding external subtitles, and merge, trim or crop the 4K video files.



