Watch It! Sunday July 31st, 1:30PM EST on FOX Business Premiere of "Power Up America" - Part 1 Featuring Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES)

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES), a leading US-based manufacturer of Lithium-ion smart energy cells for military, civilian and medical applications, will be featured in a three-part, 90-minute television mini-series on Fox Business Network, first airing this Sunday, at 1:30pm EDT July 31, 2016.



For viewers unable to watch live, the replay of Power Up America show will be available from July 31, 2016 on the Company's website: oakridgeglobalenergy.com.



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc.

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development, and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com



