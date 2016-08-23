Watch Maker Seeks Kickstarter Support to Launch Modern Vintage 70's Collection

Munich, Bavaria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2016 --Watch enthusiast, Jurijs Buldovskis is seeking support from the Kickstarter community to launch his watch brand, UNIVAQUE. A campaign was created to raise €34,500 by September 10, 2016. Funds received will be used to procure tooling, manufacture the product, and make a QC Controlling.



Two years ago, Jurijs started the UNIVAQUE project from scratch with a notepad and a pencil while marlin fishing with his father on the Atlantic Ocean. His love for timepieces was nurtured by his father, who has been a German watchmaker for over 25 years. Now Jurijs is embarked on a permanent search for new technologies and production possibilities to create high-quality products continuously.



The 70's inspired Speedfighter wrist watch was designed with loving attention to detail, patience, and sleepless nights. The watch is specially designed for competition organisers or participants at, for example big game fishing, car or speedboat races. In order to create a harmonious design, Jurijs focused on detailing the small components such as case back, crown, push-buttons, clock hands, and dial. The result was a beautiful piece that includes the following features:



- Laser engraved design case

- Sapphire crystal with A.R. coating

- 100 m waterproof

- Chronograph function

- Japanese hybrid movement

- EU 1.4435 high-grade stainless steel

- Ion plating process



Visit the Kickstarter campaign to view mock-ups and the prototype.