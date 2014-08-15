Watch out American Idol; This New Online Contest Wants to Disrupt Talent Shows Worldwide

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --SuperXtar, an online singing talent contest has launched a crowdfunding campaign on indiegogo last week. The founders are seeking to raise $100,000 of seeding capital for their new platform.



The online talent contest based in Tampa Bay - Florida, started last December and wants to change the talent contest scene worldwide. “The world is full of TV talent shows and all of them look the same. We’re doing something new”, says George Ruiz co-founder of SuperXtar.



A TALENT CONTEST WITHOUT LANGUAGE OR BORDER BARRIERS



Any amateur singer could submit their video to the SuperXtar website for the viewers to vote on. Language or geographical location doesn’t matter. Any kind of music and style are welcome.



George Ruiz and three of his partners formed SuperXtar seeking to fill in a gap in the entertainment contest world. They affirm that one of the main differences with other musical talent contests is that SuperXtar won’t be restricted by frontiers or language and it will reach audiences worldwide.



MORE THAN JUST A SINGING CONTEST



George Ruiz assures that he and his partners don’t want SuperXtar to be just another singing talent contest like the ones that overcrowd the TV networks worldwide. “The singers will have to do more than just sing”, he says. “They’ll have to entertain the viewers with a dynamic singing performance and dance. We want to keep the viewers engaged”.



OTHER FEATURES



The online contest will have a network of volunteer judges via the internet that will do the screening and selecting of the thousands of videos.

The web site will be an interactive, social network platform.

Users could rate videos and be rated themselves as judges, winning prizes.

More information at Indiegogo.com



ABOUT SuperXtar

SuperXtar is a new online worldwide singing performance contest based in Tampa Bay. It has just launched a Indiegogo Crowdfunding campaign to raise one hundred thousand dollars to develop their new inter-active platform



Contact George Ruiz george@superxtar.com

Tampa Bay, FL